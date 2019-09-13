Doris "Dee" Leslie Smail, 76, of New Eagle, died peacefully in her home Thursday, July 11, 2019. Dee was born February 28, 1943, in Ryhope, England. She joined the Royal Air Force, where she married, moved to the United States and became a U.S. Citizen. Dee worked at Monongahela Eat-n-Park for more than 20 years before retiring.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ernest F. Smail, of New Eagle; two daughters, Barbara Moore of Pittsburgh and Tanya Lenhart of Bobtown; three stepdaughters, Celene Petre and Shelley Miller, both of New Eagle, and Debra Crownover of South Park.

Dee had several grandchildren that she cherished, Nick and Brooke Moore, Scott Butti and Chad Cain; stepgrandchildren Joel Patton, Zachary and Caitlyn Painter, Hayley Miller, Kassandra and Alyssa Crownover; great-grandson Gilan Butti; brother Eddie Barrass, who called her "Dot" and still resides in England. Her parents, William and Lillian Cooper Barrass, as well as her eight siblings, preceded her in death.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Frye Funeral Home Inc., Monongahela, and were private per the family's wishes.

