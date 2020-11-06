Doris M. Tompkins Turner, 91, of McMurray, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Turner of 62 years; devoted mother of Kurtis Turner of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Gregg (Marie) Turner of Freedom; cherished grandmother of Alexander Turner and Evan Turner; loving sister of the late Lee and Ramona Tompkins of Jacksonville, Fla.; aunt of Leigh Anne Tompkins, Eric Tompkins, Carolyn Getsie, Patty Schneider, George Turner and the late Janet Turner.

Doris was retired from Gateway School District and a member of Corinth Chapter #229 OES. She was a member and longtime volunteer at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.

Arrangements by Beinhauer. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, November 7, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Private interment at Jefferson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, www.westminster-church.org. Add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.