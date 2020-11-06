1/1
Doris M. Tompkins Turner
1929 - 2020
Doris M. Tompkins Turner, 91, of McMurray, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Turner of 62 years; devoted mother of Kurtis Turner of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Gregg (Marie) Turner of Freedom; cherished grandmother of Alexander Turner and Evan Turner; loving sister of the late Lee and Ramona Tompkins of Jacksonville, Fla.; aunt of Leigh Anne Tompkins, Eric Tompkins, Carolyn Getsie, Patty Schneider, George Turner and the late Janet Turner.

Doris was retired from Gateway School District and a member of Corinth Chapter #229 OES. She was a member and longtime volunteer at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.

Arrangements by Beinhauer. Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, November 7, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Private interment at Jefferson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, www.westminster-church.org. Add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
NOV
7
Service
11:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
