Doris Marie Iams, 93, of Sycamore, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot.

Born October 20, 1926, in Cameron, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Pearl Woodruff Hicks.

Doris was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Graysville, Harvey Grange and Graysville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cross stitching and playing the piano. Doris was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved spending time with her family and Jack Russell, Molly.

She is survived by three children, Duane (Donna) Iams of Carolina Beach, N.C., Jeffrey Iams of Vanergrift and Lavern (Carol) Iams of North Apollo; five grandchildren, Jason Iams, Kristin Iams, Joshua Iams, Rachel Davenport and Dayna Keevan; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Eleanor Pierce and Dale Hicks; one son-in-law, Bob Brinker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Iams; and daughter, Brenda Brinker.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of funeral service, Friday, December 13, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, (724-499-5181), with Pastor David Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Greene County.

