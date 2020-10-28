Doris Wagner Barno, 88, of Washington, formerly of Jefferson, died Monday, October 26, 2020.

She was born February 18, 1932, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Jay Elliott and Edna Mae Shatzer Wagner.

Doris was a graduate of Lewistown High School.

She served in the Women's Army Corps during the Korean War.

Doris worked as a postal clerk for the United States Post Office in Jefferson.

On March 22, 1953, she married Charles Barno, who died August 8, 2018.

Surviving are four children, Cheryl (Larry) Kuharcik of Mather, Charles (Judy) Barno of Ellenton, Fla., Barbara (Greg) White of Warriors, Mark and Susan Clapp of Forest, Va.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores Rapp of Burnham and Donna Bailor of Lewistown; and a half-sister, Carol Gill of Lewistown.

Deceased are a stepmother, Helen Wagner; a brother, David Jay Shehan; and a half-brother, Rick Wagner.

In following Centers for Disease Control guidelines of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. The 1 p.m. funeral service Friday, October 30, will be limited to immediate family, with Pastor Pete Arigoni officiating. A live stream of the service will be held through her website (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jefferson-pa/doris-barno-9868079) and Behm Funeral Homes, Jefferson Facebook page. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 218, Jefferson, PA 15344.

Condolences may be expressed at www.Behm-FuneralHomes.com.