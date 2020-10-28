1/1
Doris Wagner Barno
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Wagner Barno, 88, of Washington, formerly of Jefferson, died Monday, October 26, 2020.

She was born February 18, 1932, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Jay Elliott and Edna Mae Shatzer Wagner.

Doris was a graduate of Lewistown High School.

She served in the Women's Army Corps during the Korean War.

Doris worked as a postal clerk for the United States Post Office in Jefferson.

On March 22, 1953, she married Charles Barno, who died August 8, 2018.

Surviving are four children, Cheryl (Larry) Kuharcik of Mather, Charles (Judy) Barno of Ellenton, Fla., Barbara (Greg) White of Warriors, Mark and Susan Clapp of Forest, Va.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores Rapp of Burnham and Donna Bailor of Lewistown; and a half-sister, Carol Gill of Lewistown.

Deceased are a stepmother, Helen Wagner; a brother, David Jay Shehan; and a half-brother, Rick Wagner.

In following Centers for Disease Control guidelines of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. The 1 p.m. funeral service Friday, October 30, will be limited to immediate family, with Pastor Pete Arigoni officiating. A live stream of the service will be held through her website (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jefferson-pa/doris-barno-9868079) and Behm Funeral Homes, Jefferson Facebook page. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 218, Jefferson, PA 15344.

Condolences may be expressed at www.Behm-FuneralHomes.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved