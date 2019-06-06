Doris "Dorothy" Wonsevicz McGraw passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Burgettstown, at the age of 89.

Dorothy was born in Slovan June 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Bronslaw and Josephine Filipiak Wonsevicz. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley (Helen) Wonsevicz, Eddie (Eva) Wonsevicz, Mary Ann (Henry) Mynarczyk and her infant sister, Veronica.

She was a member of Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers at Our Lady of Lourdes, where she married her late husband, Thomas "Jeff" McGraw, who passed September 19, 1994.

She resigned from Kopper's, where she worked as a comptometrist after graduating from comptometer school, to raise her family.

Surviving are her three daughters, Mary Jo (Jay) English, Janet (Bob) Bonenberger, Joyce (Lee) Bongiorni; her son, Jeff (Sharon) McGraw; her eight grandchildren, Olivia and Owen English, Caitlin and Jordan Bonenberger, Lee and Christin Bongiorni, Matt and Ben McGraw; and her four great-grandchildren, Ezra, Sage, Arianna and Allison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Young Funeral Home, 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, for those who would like to attend.

She will be greatly missed by her loving dog, Brutus and her family and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.youngfhinc.com.