Dorothy A. Plants, 88, of Washington, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, Canonsburg.

She was born October 31, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Anna M. Sanders Schroeder.

Mrs. Plants attended Washington High School and was a nurse's aide, retiring from Washington Hospital.

On February 24, 1950, in Washington, she married James G. Plants, who died September 2, 1961.

Surviving are a grandson, Rusty Plants; two great-granddaughters, McKinley and Brinlee Plants; a great-grandson, Carson Plants; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Plants.

Deceased are two sons, James Plants and Paul L. Plants; and two brothers, Ralph and James Schroeder.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that random acts of kindness be carried out in Dorothy's memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.