Dorothy Ann Reule, 71, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

She was born December 13, 1948, in New Jersey, a daughter of Martin and Ann Graves Smith.

Dorothy was an avid reader who enjoyed word puzzles and doing arts and crafts.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as an adjuster for several insurance companies and in various doctor offices.

On September 20, 1969, she married her loving husband of over 50 years, George Robert Reule, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sons, George Martin Reule of Canonsburg and Robert Patrick Reule of Washington; her brother, Martin Smith of Bushkill; her grandchildren, Ryder and Lincoln Reule; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation and services are private.

