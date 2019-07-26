Dorothy E. Keilbach, 99, of Dilliner (Moffit-Sterling), passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, in her daughter's home in Carmichaels, where she had resided for the past three years. Her Lord and Savior called for her saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Born February 4, 1920, in Outcrop, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Ruby Wilkinson McLaughlin.

She was a dedicated member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Dilliner and the United Methodist Women and Quilter's Circle. Dorothy was well known in the area for the beautiful quilts and delicious pies that she made. An avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, she loved quilting, crocheting and baking and always had a suitcase packed for an adventure. Dorothy was a home demonstrator for many years, and later a dietitian assistant at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

She was sharp and alert up to her last day and always a pleasure to talk to and visit with.

Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Phyllis and Joe Golik of Elizabeth, Deborah and Bud Swaney of Carmichaels and Duane and LouAnn Keilbach of Elijay, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Her family considers her to be "a classic example of an awesome and loving lady."

Her husband of 51 years, Philip J. Keilbach, passed away July 30, 1987. Also deceased are two brothers, Grover "Kip" and George McLaughlin, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Lyn Robson Benamati.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, July 29, in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 292 Mt. Pleasant Road, Dilliner, with the Rev. Regan Fike officiating. Interment will follow in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, in care of Neila Vernon, 443 Dilliner Hill Road, Dilliner, PA 15327.

www.herod-rishel.com