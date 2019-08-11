Dorothy E. Stickle, 80, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born January 17, 1939, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Sanford Arthur Faux and Linnie April Stewart Faux.

Dorothy was a graduate of Washington Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 50 years at the Washington Hospital, retiring in 2014.

She was a member of First Christian Church and the Washington Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.

Dorothy was a people person and enjoyed helping everyone. She volunteered at the hospital and the church, including helping with spaghetti dinners at the church.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey (Amanda Bauder) Stickle of Pittsburgh and Gregory A. Stickle of Fox Boro, Mass.; two brothers, Lloyd (Patty) Faux of Imperial and Orville Fax of Winchester, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five siblings, Charles Faux, Virgil Faux, Glenn Fox, Furman Fox and Delbert Fox.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in First Christian Church, 615 Beau Street, Washington. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington Health System School of Nursing, 115 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301 or www.whs/givenow.org or Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.