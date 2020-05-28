Dorothy Fowler Shipe Ptaszek
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Fowler Shipe Ptaszek, 93, of Washington, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home.She was born September 18, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Bigler Fowler.A graduate of Trinity High School, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Ptaszek worked for 22 years as a nurse's aide at the Washington Hospital.Dorothy was a member of Washington Senior Citizen's Center. She enjoyed playing cards, but she especially loved attending her grandchildren's events.On October 15, 1983, she married Joseph S. Ptaszek, who died November 5, 1998.Surviving are two sons, Sheldon Hal (Billie Sue) Shipe of Washington and Mark (Stacey) Shipe of Acworth, Ga.; three daughters, Linda Shipe of Washington, Connie Selvaggi of Washington and Karen (Richard) Martin of Florida; eight grandchildren, April Martin, Michael Martin, Melissa Minnear, Anthony Selvaggi, Mark Paul Shipe, Thomas Shipe, Leslie Shipe and Linsie Shipe; six great-grandchildren, Kylie Roberts, Mikaela Martin, Juliana Martin, Madison Martin, Aria Selvaggi and Lidia Selvaggi; as well as many nieces and nephews.Deceased are a daughter, Laurel Shipe; a son-in-law, William Selvaggi; two brothers, Walter and Fred Fowler; and four sisters, Virginia Fowler, Josephine Carmichael, Jane Dague and Annabell Porter.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved