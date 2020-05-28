Dorothy Fowler Shipe Ptaszek, 93, of Washington, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home.She was born September 18, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Bigler Fowler.A graduate of Trinity High School, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Ptaszek worked for 22 years as a nurse's aide at the Washington Hospital.Dorothy was a member of Washington Senior Citizen's Center. She enjoyed playing cards, but she especially loved attending her grandchildren's events.On October 15, 1983, she married Joseph S. Ptaszek, who died November 5, 1998.Surviving are two sons, Sheldon Hal (Billie Sue) Shipe of Washington and Mark (Stacey) Shipe of Acworth, Ga.; three daughters, Linda Shipe of Washington, Connie Selvaggi of Washington and Karen (Richard) Martin of Florida; eight grandchildren, April Martin, Michael Martin, Melissa Minnear, Anthony Selvaggi, Mark Paul Shipe, Thomas Shipe, Leslie Shipe and Linsie Shipe; six great-grandchildren, Kylie Roberts, Mikaela Martin, Juliana Martin, Madison Martin, Aria Selvaggi and Lidia Selvaggi; as well as many nieces and nephews.Deceased are a daughter, Laurel Shipe; a son-in-law, William Selvaggi; two brothers, Walter and Fred Fowler; and four sisters, Virginia Fowler, Josephine Carmichael, Jane Dague and Annabell Porter.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 28, 2020.