Dorothy Genevieve Barnhart Montecalvo, 88, of Washington, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born in Aleppo, Greene County, February 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Luther and Docie Barnhart.

A 1949 graduate of Center Township High School, in Rogersville, she was a member of First Christian Church.

Mrs. Montecalvo worked for 32 years at Brockway Glass Plant 7 and Tygart Valley Glass Co.

Dorothy loved sports, but her greatest joy was spending time with her two favorite great-nieces, Suzanne Antonucci and Laura Montecalvo, and great-nephew, the late Jimmy Montecalvo, who was very special to her. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

A kind person, she enjoyed being helpful to people, and leaves behind many good friends.

On July 13, 1957, she married James Montecalvo, who died December 29, 2015. They had celebrated 57 wonderful years of marriage.

Deceased are three sisters, Kathryn Hoffman, Edna Plants and Naomi Hennen; seven brothers, Gene Barnhart, John Barnhart, Raymond Barnhart, Lloyd Barnhart, Charles Barnhart, Claude Barnhart and Woodrow Miller.

A sister-in-law, Martha Barnhart of Ohio, survives.

At the request of the deceased, visitation will be private.

A public funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, October 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Thomas Bellhy officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

