Dorothy Harris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Harris.
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Harris, 72, of Claysville, died Monday, April 29, 2019.

She was born September 28, 1946, and through her life she worked for RCA, G.C. Murphy and the Observer Reporter.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, James Harris; three sons, Doug (Melissa) Harris of Harrisburg, Bryan (Yvonne) Harris of West Alexander and Mike (Eva) Harris of Claysville; and four grandchildren, Zach, Scott, David and Julie Harris.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, www.youngfhinc.com, 724-663-7373.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in West Alexander Cemetery, Friday, May 3.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.