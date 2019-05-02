Dorothy Harris, 72, of Claysville, died Monday, April 29, 2019.

She was born September 28, 1946, and through her life she worked for RCA, G.C. Murphy and the Observer Reporter.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, James Harris; three sons, Doug (Melissa) Harris of Harrisburg, Bryan (Yvonne) Harris of West Alexander and Mike (Eva) Harris of Claysville; and four grandchildren, Zach, Scott, David and Julie Harris.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, www.youngfhinc.com, 724-663-7373.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in West Alexander Cemetery, Friday, May 3.