Dorothy Jane Marker Shimko, 94, returned to the heart of God Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born September 12, 1925, in Farmington, to Jesse Marker and Martha Kunkle Marker.

Early on, Dorothy said she wouldn't marry a farmer or a pastor because they worked long hours. Then, on July 18, 1944, she married Amos Shimko in Uniontown. Born and raised on a farm, Amos later answered God's call to the ministry in 1953. This commitment eventually took Dorothy and her family to Briggsville, Wis., in 1958 so Amos could attend Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary.

Dorothy and Amos enjoyed a loving relationship with each other, a precious walk with God, and were dedicated partners in Christian ministry. Sharing her faith and witness in both personal interaction and service, Dorothy was a life-long member of The (United) Methodist Church. She was active in Christian education classes, United Methodist Women, adult choirs and directing children's choirs in congregations they served in Mount Morris / Taylortown / Bald Hill; Briggsville / Moundville / Endeavor, Wis.; Mt. Horeb, Wis.; west side Madison, Wis., Brodhead, Wis.; Spooner / Lakeview, Wis.; and Wauwatosa, Wis. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Dorothy also served the needs of others in a hospital and nursing homes.

Dorothy loved children. When her own children were grown, she provided day care for many years for a child of working parents.

Dorothy gardened all her life, especially organic gardening, freezing and canning thousands of quarts of home-grown food for the family. From the time she was a young homemaker, her home often smelled of freshly baked bread, cake, pie, cookies and homemade soup and noodles.

In 1988, Dorothy and Amos retired to Brodhead. After Amos passed away in 2014, Dorothy found another calling in music ministry at Woods Crossing Woods Point. Playing the piano by ear, she delighted the residents in regularly scheduled "sing-alongs." Residents looked forward to these music sessions, where they could request their favorite songs.

Dorothy is survived by five children, Deanna (Charles), Dale, Darl (Jacque), Dawn and Devin (Carrie); and six grandchildren, Deborah, Gretchen, Heather, Lexi, Darien and Bryce; nine great-grandchildren; as well as four brothers, James, Albert, George and Earl; and two sisters, Arlene and Wanetta.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Amos; her sister, Alice; infant sisters Aleta and Thelma; and brothers Glendall, Elmer, Wilmer and John.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or Building Cambodia, Inc. (www.BuildingCambodia.org or mail to Deanna Shimko).

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, in Sansom Chapel Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are by Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Farmington.

Condolences for the family may be sent to Deanna Shimko, 5341 Northwest Hwy, Waterford, WI 53185, or at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.