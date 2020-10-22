1/1
Dorothy Jean (Babko) Keys
1940 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Babko Keys, 80, of Marshall, Va., formerly of Millsboro, passed away surrounded by family, at her home, October 19, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1940, in Brownsville, to the late Nick Babko Sr. and Carrie Famularo Babko.

Dorothy had an illustrious career in serving her community. She was a substitute teacher at Walden Woods Elementary School in 1969; she rose from head teller to assistant manager at Maryland National Bank (to become Nations Bank) from 1969-1983; Gallatin Bank, Loan Department, 1985-1989; Washington County Juvenile Probation, office manager, 1989-2002; treasurer of East Bethlehem Alumni Reunion, 2000-2008; member of the Better Business Bureau for Women in Maryland and Ladies Auxiliary for the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dennis Keys.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Karen LeValley (Craig) of Castleton, Va. and Sharon Dexter (Rex) of Marshall Va.; two sisters, Marlene Dranzo (John) of Cokeburg and Linda Babko of Millsboro; one brother, Nick Babko Jr. (Debbie) of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Ryan Murray and Zachary LeValley; one great-grandchild, Kyleigh Murray; nephews, John Dranzo III, Nicholas Babko III, Matthew Babko; and niece, Sherri Siegel; several great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a Blessing Service, Saturday, October 24, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 445, Fredericktown, PA 15333. The guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
