Dorothy Jean Petronka, 88, of Washington, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born August 7, 1932, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Harajbich Povich.

Dorothy lived most of her life in Canonsburg and was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society.

She was a graduate of Canonsburg High School and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career working in Rochester and Aliquippa, then when her family moved, Washington and Canonsburg hospitals. Most recently, she worked for Dr. Mary Cavasina as her office nurse.

Dorothy was incredibly talented at crocheting and being a seamstress. She especially enjoyed sharing those talents with her friends and family. She was known for making wedding party dresses, christening outfits, purses and quilts and assisted in making all of the costumes for the folk-dance troop at her church. Dorothy and her husband, Pete were avid travelers. They created numerous wonderful memories traveling all over the world to places such as Russia, the Mediterranean, Alaska, Hawaii and even crossing the Arctic Circle. They also enjoyed attending Pete's Navy reunions.

She was a member of several clubs including the O Club, Russian Brotherhood Organization, Canonsburg Business and Professional Women and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Pete Petronka of Washington; daughters Sonia Blaha and husband Richard of Washington, and Tamara Petronka of Catonsville, Md.; sister Martha Jennings of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are brothers Michael Povich Jr., Staff Sargent George Povich and John Povich; and sister Irene Sobczak.

The staff of Amedisys Hospice provided exceptional care and compassion to Dorothy.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Dorothy, made be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317; Amedisys Hospice Care, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401; or the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

