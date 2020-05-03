Dorothy Julia Hanko, 89, of Crucible, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Waynesburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.She was born July 16, 1930, in Crucible, a daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Wojtowicz Varesko.She married Edward Hanko June 24, 1950.Mrs. Hanko was a homemaker. She graduated from Cumberland Township High School in 1948. She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church and the Fraternity of Christian Mothers, where she served as secretary for 12 years.She was known for her chicken soup, cream puffs and homemade jelly. She had a beautiful smile and was often whistling, humming or singing. She was an avid bingo player. She especially loved spending time with her family.Surviving are four daughters, Cynthia Hanko Giler (Mark) of Pasadena, Md., Victoria Hanko (Bill Dagan) of Chester Springs, Christine Hanko Hayhurst (John) of Waynesburg and Pamela Hanko Stephens (Kevin) of Spraggs; two granddaughters, Erin Kelley-Anderson (Brian) and Jaime Kelley Corso (Justin), both of Canonsburg; four great-grandchildren, Seth and Ainslee Anderson and Greyson and Lukas Corso; a brother-in-law, Donald Hathaway of Bolivar, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; two sisters, Ruth Varesko and Virginia Varesko Hathaway; and a brother, Paul Varesko.Arrangements are private due to COVID-19 and are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crucible Volunteer Fire Company, 117 1st Street, Crucible, PA 15325, or Via Quest Hospice Foundation, 525 Metro Place North, Suite 300, Dublin, OH 43017.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.











