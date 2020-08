Dorothy June Pegg passed away graciously Thursday, August 6, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert William Pegg; sons Bob and Sam (Deanna); brother Ronald Morris and wife Pat; and sister-in-law Bonnie Sealey. Her extended family reaches across the country.

June was a surgical nurse anesthetist and spent most of her life residing in Youngstown, Ohio. She will be dearly missed.