Dorothy "Doll" Kosovec Vukotich, 92, of Bridgeville, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in her home.She was born May 2, 1928, in Burgettstown, a daughter of the late John and Teresa Kosovec.Dorothy graduated from Union High School in 1945. The first in her family to graduate from college, she earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bethany College in 1949.She married Stanley "Butch" Vukotich on July 28, 1956, who preceded her in death in 2011.Dorothy was a beloved teacher of English and French at Burgettstown Area High School for 40 years. She led her students on many exciting trips to Quebec and France. An exceptional singer, Dorothy was one of the founding members of the Burgettstown Tamburitzans with one of her sisters and her brother (and their spouses). She performed frequently for local Croatian Fraternal Union (CFU) events and was featured on an album, "Songs and Music from our Hearts – A Forget Me Not Album" with the Sloboda Tamburitzans. She sang for over 50 years with the Char-Val singers. A lifelong member of the CFU, she was named the CFU Quad-Counties Woman of the Year in 1990. Fluent in Croatian (in addition to French), she and her husband made many trips to Croatia over the years, enjoying many visits with extended family. Dorothy's constant smile and cheerful spirit brought joy to all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley "Butch" Vukotich; sisters Louise Waltl, Helen Savage, Mary Zahransky and Ann Marsilio; her brother, John Kosovec Jr.; nephews Joseph Marsilio Jr. and Nick Vukotich; and nieces Janine Leonard and Nicole "Babs" Kelly.She is survived by Ryan Nagy, whom she cherished like a son, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, who will greatly miss "Aunt Doll."There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held for family members Wednesday, May 6, in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice Care or Bethany College Alumni Association.To view and add condolences, visit www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.