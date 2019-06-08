Dorothy L. Funk Keener, age 88, of North Strabane, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, with her husband by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph G. Keener for 66 years;; loving mother of Linda Keener, Joe Keener, Tim (Jane) Keener and Susie (Dr. Manny) Plantis; proud grandmother of Tim, Krista, Alan and Jessie; caring sister of Lois Montgomery and the late Bill Funk; daughter of the late William and Dorothy Funk. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a registered nurse at many different hospitals around the area. She also worked in Home Health Care, Western Psych., and as an industrial nurse at McGraw-Edison Company. Dorothy enjoyed swimming and was a swim fit instructor at Cameron Wellness Center and Peters Township Recreation. She will truly be missed by all.

Friends and family are welcome 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com