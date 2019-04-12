Dorothy L. Verno Giaquinto

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Verno Giaquinto.

Dorothy L. Verno Giaquinto, 89, a lifelong resident of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in North Strabane Retirement Village.

She was born April 23, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Milligan Verno.

Mrs. Giaquinto was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1947.

During her working career, she was employed by RCA, Forbes Steel and later by Canon-McMillan School District as a library aid at South Central School and Canon-McMillan High School.

Mrs. Giaquinto was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg.

She enjoyed family gatherings and watching TV.

On September 1, 1958, she married Genio Giaquinto, who survives.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Leslie) Giaquinto of Canonsburg, and daughter Barbara Giaquinto of Bridgeville; also surviving are three grandchildren, Melissa Giaquinto, Michelle (Michael) Madona and Julia Gabor; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Jane Verno of Canonsburg; brother-in-law James Donaldson of Houston.

She was preceded in death by brother Robert Verno and sister Ruth Ann Donaldson.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. Departing prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.