Dorothy L. Verno Giaquinto, 89, a lifelong resident of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in North Strabane Retirement Village.

She was born April 23, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Milligan Verno.

Mrs. Giaquinto was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1947.

During her working career, she was employed by RCA, Forbes Steel and later by Canon-McMillan School District as a library aid at South Central School and Canon-McMillan High School.

Mrs. Giaquinto was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg.

She enjoyed family gatherings and watching TV.

On September 1, 1958, she married Genio Giaquinto, who survives.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Leslie) Giaquinto of Canonsburg, and daughter Barbara Giaquinto of Bridgeville; also surviving are three grandchildren, Melissa Giaquinto, Michelle (Michael) Madona and Julia Gabor; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Jane Verno of Canonsburg; brother-in-law James Donaldson of Houston.

She was preceded in death by brother Robert Verno and sister Ruth Ann Donaldson.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. Departing prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.