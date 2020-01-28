Dorothy Louise Ardeno (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-7710
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Dorothy Louise Ardeno, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born February 2, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Jobe Roessler.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In June of 1959, in Washington, she married the love of her life, John Ardeno, who died October 22, 2018.

Surviving are two sons, John Michael (Joyce) Ardeno of Midway and Randy Lee Ardeno of Washington; two daughters, Brenda Joyce Ardeno of Washington and Mary Brown of Orange Grove, Fla.; a brother, David Roessler of Cleveland, Ohio; four sisters, Kate Hillberry of Washington D.C., Laura Weaver of Florida, Darlene McVay of Washington and Judy Pugh of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Burk, Randy Raymond Ardeno, Sarah Elizabeth Duesenberry and Cassidy Rae Ardeno; two great-grandchildren, Penny Rose Duesenberry and Harper Grace Burk; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
