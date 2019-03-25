Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise Briggs Watkins.

Dorothy Louise Briggs Watkins, 88, of Washington, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 26, 1930, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Homer Lemoyne and Edith Wise Briggs. She attended Trinity schools, where she graduated in 1950.

Later in 1950, she met Clifford K. Watkins. The two eloped and wed on October 23, 1950. They would share in 48 years of marriage before his death May 16, 1999.

In her early years, Dorothy worked at G. C. Murphy's, at a Donut Shop in Homestead, Scenery Hill Livestock Auction, Amway Distributor and as a JAFRA Skin Care Consultant.

She enjoyed square dancing and traveling, including to Hawaii and an Alaskan cruise. For many years, she and Cliff were snowbirds spending the winters in Arizona.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Watkins of Aliquippa, Debbie (Hugh) Boardley and Connie (Thomas) Barlow, both of Washington, and Carla Watkins of Shinnston, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Linda Watkins, Kimberly Studebaker, William Clifford (Elizabeth) Anderson, Kylie Boardley, Ashleigh Barlow and Elizabeth "Libby" Barlow; and two great-grandchildren, Carter Anderson and Tony Anderson.

Deceased are two brothers, Donald Briggs, who died in infancy, and Delbert Wayne "Bud" Briggs, as well as two great-grandchildren, Little Lee and Gracie Lee.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, with Pastor Marty Bausman officiating. Interment will follow in Forrest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

