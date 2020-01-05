On Thursday, December 26, 2019, our beloved and loving mother, Dorothy M. Beppler, passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord after a long illness. Dorothy was born in Canonsburg to the late Steve and Margaret Berda Rapchak.

She received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from California State College of Pennsylvania in 1954. She taught second grade at Borland Manor School for almost 30 years and was selected as "Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America" in 1973.

She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was active with the Crafty Ladies church group for many years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Beppler, and son-in-law R. Earle Jones.

She is survived by daughter Terri L. Reisz-Jones of Sarasota Fla., formerly of Canonsburg, in addition to several cousins in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Dorothy's greatest joy was cooking and entertaining her family, friends and neighbors.

"Ms. Dot," as she was so affectionately known, will be immensely missed by all who loved her.