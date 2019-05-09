Dorothy M. Elder, 95, of Washington, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare in the arms of Jesus.

She was born September 9, 1923, in Klee, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thorton C. and Marguerite Pearl Asbury. Mrs. Elder was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School. She enjoyed reading, vacations at the beach, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of the Busy Bees of the church and was a pastor's aide.

On August 29, 1947, she married Sherman L. Elder, who died October 3, 1998. Surviving are two daughters, Faustina (Charles) Lee of Blacksburg, Va., and Marla (Joseph) Elder of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Antoine) Harvey of Richmond, Va., and Megan Nicole Lee of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Elder was preceded in death by not only her husband, Sherman L. Elder, but also two brothers, John T. Asbury and Ellsworth H. Asbury.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor, director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the funeral home with Bishop Arthur E. Doctor officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

