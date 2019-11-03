Dorothy M. Nuzzaci, 81, of Washington, died Friday, November 1, 2019, in Donnell House.

She was born April 17, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry Proudfoot and Margaret Blanche Reams Junker.

Dorothy graduated from Schenley High School in Pittsburgh and worked in customer service at the Foodland in Monessen.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and dancing with Ralph.

On October 13, 1984, she married Ralph A. Nuzzaci, who died September 8, 2018.

Surviving are her children, Patricia (Tim) Michel, Tim Daley, Deb (Dennis Bebout) Dittman, Kim Daley, Donna (Larry Lawson) Bourbeau and Michele (John Pullin) Hartley; stepdaughter Monica (Michael) Bolton; brother Herman Proudfoot; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Rick Daley and Michael Patrick Daley; son-in-law, James Hartley; and two sisters, Elizabeth Cowen and June Sarkis.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, November 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

