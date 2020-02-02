Dorothy M. Rush, 87, of Washington passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Greenery Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 14, 1932 in Washington a daughter of the late Harry and Marie DeBolt Gamble.

Mrs. Rush was a graduate of Trinity High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and cooking for family gatherings.

She was employed as an aid by GG&C Bus Company and worked to assist many with transport as her husband drove.

On July 14, 1962 she married Lawrence L. Rush who passed away January 16, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter Kathy Addleman of Washington and and her husband's children. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Charles H. Rush; and a sister Shirley Briggs.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 1290 Jefferson Avenue in Washington. Funeral services will be held immediately following the viewing at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Spence officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Mausoleum in McMurray.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.