Dorothy M. Staley (1936 - 2020)
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Dorothy M. Staley passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Transition Healthcare in Washington. She was born April 23, 1936, in Canton Township, a daughter of the late Ralph Ireland and Mable "Chipps" Ireland.

Dorothy worked at the Double D Ranch, Washington Hospital as a nurses aide, and retired from American Hardware in 1992.

On January 5, 1958, she married Samuel R. Staley, who survives. She is also survived by her son, Gary Lee Staley.

Dorothy loved watching Western movies, "Days of Our Lives," and pro wrestling.

There will be no visitation and funeral services will be private and handled by Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373.

youngfhinc.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020
