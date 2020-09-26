1/
Dorothy Montgomery Burnette
1941 - 2020
Dorothy Montgomery Burnette, 79, of Nemacolin, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Haney's Personal Care Home, Rices Landing. She was born April 24, 1941, in Hinton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary C. Grimmett Montgomery, Sr.

Mrs. Burnette resided in Nemacolin all of her married life and was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels.

She worked four years as a nurse's aide at the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, W.Va., and for 10 years at the former Curry Memorial Home, Waynesburg.

Mrs. Burnette was a member of the Carmichaels Senior Center, had attended Weight Watchers, delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Greene County Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed latchhook work, working puzzles, reading and visiting her family.

Her husband, John W. Burnette, died January 25, 1995.

Surviving are a brother, Thomas J. Montgomery (Rose) of Carmichaels; one sister, Betty Jo Teegarden (Bill) of Westerville, Ohio; stepmother Dolores Montgomery of Clarksville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are sisters Bonnie Jean Montgomery and Mary Lou Sollars; and a brother, Charles E. Montgomery Jr.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, with the Rev. Jim Ray Sollars officiating. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing in the funeral home and face masks will be required.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association.

For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
SEP
28
Interment
Greene County Memorial Park,
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
