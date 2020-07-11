1/
Dorothy Munn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy "Eileen" Munn, 91, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Palm View at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, Fla., where she has lived since 2014. She was born November 17, 1928, in Washington, a daughter of the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts Sr.

She graduated from Trinity High School in 1946. In May of 1947, she married James Smith Munn, who died in August of 2002.

Eileen was a member of Second United Presbyterian Church in Washington while living there. She was employed by Washington-Greene County Mental Health.

In 1973, she, James, and daughter Cynthia moved to Fort Myers, Fla. Eileen went back to school after her children were grown, and earned her Bachelor's in Health Services from Florida Atlantic University. Eileen worked for the State of Florida Health & Rehabilitative Services for 15 years and retired in 1988 as a social worker.

Eileen loved sewing, flower gardening, shopping with her daughters and spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Earl) Jordan of Cape Coral; Melody Heifner of Cape Coral; Cynthia (Fred) Rabe of Saint Cloud, Fla.; brother Harold N. Mounts Jr. of Crawfordville, Fla.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held in New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, with Senior Pastor Eddie Spencer officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Washington Cemetery, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fuller Metz Funeral Home, Cape Coral.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved