Dorothy Munn

Dorothy "Eileen" Munn, 91, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Palm View at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, Fla., where she has lived since 2014. She was born November 17, 1928, in Washington, a daughter of the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts Sr.

She graduated from Trinity High School in 1946. In May of 1947, she married James Smith Munn, who died in August of 2002.

Eileen was a member of Second United Presbyterian Church in Washington while living there. She was employed by Washington-Greene County Mental Health.

In 1973, she, James, and daughter Cynthia moved to Fort Myers, Fla. Eileen went back to school after her children were grown, and earned her Bachelor's in Health Services from Florida Atlantic University. Eileen worked for the State of Florida Health & Rehabilitative Services for 15 years and retired in 1988 as a social worker.

Eileen loved sewing, flower gardening, shopping with her daughters and spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Earl) Jordan of Cape Coral; Melody Heifner of Cape Coral; Cynthia (Fred) Rabe of Saint Cloud, Fla.; brother Harold N. Mounts Jr. of Crawfordville, Fla.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held in New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, with Senior Pastor Eddie Spencer officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Washington Cemetery, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fuller Metz Funeral Home, Cape Coral.