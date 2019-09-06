Dorothy O. Lytle Nichol of Eighty Four, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Paramount Senior Center of Peters Township.

Dorothy "Dot" gave her life to Jesus when she was a teenager. She graduated from Kittanning High School with the Class of 1947 as co-valedictorian. After graduation she went to work at West Kittanning Lumber. She worked at Algripco in Turtle Creek and retired from Consolidated Coal of Pittsburgh in 1992. She was a Sunday school teacher and an active leader of youth activities at the different Baptist churches of which she was a member.

She and James Nichol Sr. were married almost 70 years ago, December 17, 1949. Jim survives her along with children James Jr. (Alice) of Eighty-Four and Denise Allgood of Louisville, Ky. Survivors also include six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Grace (Zenith) Rosenberger; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Orville C. and Margaret Shreffler Lytle; two sisters, Madeline Bowser and Genevieve "Jenny" Cunningham also predeceased her.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear Street, Worthington, PA 16262. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, at the funeral home.

