Dorothy Remington Batie passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Leesburg, Va., at the age of 80.

Born Dorothy Sue Remington June 16, 1939, in Washington, she was the sole child to Victor H. Remington of Abilene, Kans., and Dorothy McCollum Remington of Washington.

Dottie, as she was known, graduated from Penn State University in 1961 as a member of Chi Omega. She married Albert Lee Johnson of Glen Richey the following year in her hometown of Washington, with whom she had three sons.

Her career included positions at PEPCO, C3 and Litton/PRC, and lastly as a senior instructor/technologist at Northrup Grumman, working in the Pentagon.

She volunteered countless hours over the years to the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts and the Women's Club of Greater Reston.

She is survived by her three loving sons, Kirk, Mark and David Johnson; four grandchildren, Kevin, Laura, Hannah and Natalie; and by many dear friends and extended family who will miss her.

A viewing will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, in Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA 20170. She will be buried next to her parents in Washington.