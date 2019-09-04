Dorothy "Dale" Strike, 75, of Washington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Greenery in Canonsburg.

She was a daughter of the late Dorothy and Lester Ault.

She was the loving mother of Noel Edward (Marla) Strike Jr., Timothy Alan (Susana) Strike and Leah Ann (Brian) McPeake; cherished grandmother of Felicia, Elyse, Alec, Colton, Ian, Carissa, Theresa, Heather, Crystal, Oscar, Ashley, Christina, Danielle and John; and 20 great-grandchildren; also survived by six siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

Dale loved reading and owls. She was crafty and had an extreme passion for glitter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing provided exceptional care to Dale.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-260-5546.

