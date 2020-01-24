Dorothy Warchol, 92, of Atlasburg, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born March 15, 1927, in Slovan, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Petroff Morris.

Mrs. Warchol attended Union High School and was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church of Marianna.

She was a Washington County Democratic Committee Person for several years.

Mrs. Warchol enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On June 26, 1948, she married John P. Warchol, who died October 12, 2010.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Surviving Mrs. Warchol are two daughters, Renay (Jack) Davis of Langeloth, Tammy (Greg) Schirf of Waldorf, Md.; three grandsons, Brian (Dana) Davis of Avella, Tyler (Evelyn) Schirf of Alexandria, Va., Collin Schirf of Baltimore, Md.; six great-grandsons, Brian Jr., Jacob, Tristan, Luca, Beckett and Flynn Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are four brothers, William, Fred, Steve and Verne; five sisters, Katy, Annie, Frances, Violet and Lucy.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where a Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, with Father Harry R. Bielewicz officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Burgettstown Community Library at 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021. Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.