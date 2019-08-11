Dortha L. Kiger, 76, of Jefferson, formerly of Garards Fort, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born November 10, 1942, in Dunkard Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith L. Fox Huggins.

Mrs. Kiger was a graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in Garards Fort most of her life.

She worked as a bartender at the State Line Inn, Mount Morris, Max and Sam's in Kirby and retired from the Bobtown Polish Club. Mrs. Kiger served as inspector of elections for the Greene Township Election Board.

To Dortha, her family was her life. Her husband, D. Kenneth Kiger, died on April 20, 1990.

Surviving are four sons, Jesse R. Kiger (Jamie) of Nemacolin, Kenneth R. Kiger (Mary) of Garards Fort, Donald J.Kiger (Tracy) of Bobtown and Danny A. Kiger (Laura) of Garards Fort; two daughters, Connie L. Kiger (Dave) of Bobtown and Betty J. Kiger (Josh) of Jefferson; 11 grandchildren, Gloria Kiger, Brittani Kiger, Allisha Kiger, Joey Kiger, Beth Ann Stoneking (David), Debbie Calvert, Greg Murray (Jamie), Brian Murray, Garett Kiger, Brian McCorkel (Brianna) and Luke Kiger; 10 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Zander, Kaitlyn, Brelynn, Alivia, Clancy Isaac, Nora, Lilly and April; a brother, Bob Huggins (Linda) of Mount Morris; a sister, Doris J. Blaker (Jack) of Garards Fort; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Harold E. and Donald R. Huggins.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 3 and 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Monday, August 12, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels. The Rev. Lanfer Simpson will officiate. There will be a luncheon at 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greene Township School house between the visitations.