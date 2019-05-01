Dorthy Harris

Dorthy Harris, 72, of Claysville, died April 29, 2019. She was born September 28, 1946, and through her life she worked for RCA, G. G. Murphy and the Observer-Reporter.

Dorthy is survived by her husband James Harris; three sons, Doug (Melissa) Harris of Harrisburg, Bryan (Yvonne) Harris of West Alexander and Mike (Eva) Harris of Claysville; and four grandchildren, Zach, Scott, David and Julie Harris.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, www.youngfhinc.com, 724-663-7373.

Dorthy will be laid to rest in West Alexander Cemetery, Friday May 3.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2019
