Dorthy Harris, 72, of Claysville, died April 29, 2019. She was born September 28, 1946, and through her life she worked for RCA, G. G. Murphy and the Observer-Reporter.

Dorthy is survived by her husband James Harris; three sons, Doug (Melissa) Harris of Harrisburg, Bryan (Yvonne) Harris of West Alexander and Mike (Eva) Harris of Claysville; and four grandchildren, Zach, Scott, David and Julie Harris.

Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, www.youngfhinc.com, 724-663-7373.

Dorthy will be laid to rest in West Alexander Cemetery, Friday May 3.