On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Douglas "Dougy" Anderson Dunn, of Scenery Hill, passed at the age of 35.

Douglas was born July 4, 1985, in Pittsburgh, to James F. Dunn and Carol A. Lichtenfels. Doug was raised on the family farm in Scenery Hill and attended Bentworth High School. He was a talented football player and wrestler. He was a jack-of-all-trades taking jobs as a landscaper, roofer and mechanic to name a few.

His family and friends knew him as Dougy and they were truly blessed with his greatest asset, Dougy had a huge heart, selflessly dropping everything to help those in need. He was a big joker and his smile was infectious.

During his down time you could find Doug working the family farm or spending time with family. His passion was for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and riding dirt bikes. The Pennsylvania deer season being his favorite time of year, it provided an opportunity to spend time with his dad and brothers.

He is survived by his father, James Dunn; mother, Carol Lichtenfels; grandparents, Philip and Janice Lichtenfels; son, James; daughters, Harli, Natalie and Katelynn; brother, J.P. and Jillian; sister, Rylie and Mason Spencer; brother, Derek; nieces, Willa, Kelynn, Morgana, Maeve and Dru; nephew, Myeles.

Funeral arrangements are by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Please RSVP on www.beinhauer.com to Dougy's Book of Memories. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dunn family to create a fund for his children. Checks may be payable to Jeanette Waleko c/o Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.