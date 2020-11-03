Douglas J. Cahill, 64, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was born in Washington, a son of Jean Brownlee Cahill and the late Douglas W. Cahill.

Doug was the owner of Cahill Construction Company and was an Eagle Scout of Troop 1012 of Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Cahill; daughter, Megan Chelsted; son, Nathan Cahill; stepsons, Chris and Josh Guffy; sister, Debbie Gorby; and grandsons, Colton and Hayden; granddaughters, Harper and Kendyl; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at James W. Shirley Funeral Home.