1/
Douglas J. Cahill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas J. Cahill, 64, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was born in Washington, a son of Jean Brownlee Cahill and the late Douglas W. Cahill.

Doug was the owner of Cahill Construction Company and was an Eagle Scout of Troop 1012 of Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Cahill; daughter, Megan Chelsted; son, Nathan Cahill; stepsons, Chris and Josh Guffy; sister, Debbie Gorby; and grandsons, Colton and Hayden; granddaughters, Harper and Kendyl; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at James W. Shirley Funeral Home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved