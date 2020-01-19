Duane G. "Sonny" Makel, 78, of Rices Landing, died Saturday, January 18, 2020.

He was born April 5, 1941, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Frank and Alice Good Makel.

Sonny was a 1959 graduate of Waynesburg High School, where he was a wrestling champion, and also graduated from Waynesburg College in 1963.

He was coal miner at the former Clyde and Gateway coal mines. He had also worked as a math teacher in Avella Area School District and during summers, he would work as a roofer; as well as a sports writer for the former Democrat Messenger.

Sonny played fast-pitch softball for 20 years, was a PIAA Wrestling referee, a youth wrestling coach for 15+ years and a youth baseball coach for 15+ years. He was an avid deer hunter and coon hunter for over 50 years and was a founding member of Greene County Coon Hunters Club.

On November 22, 1961, he married Charlotte Phillips, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Dave (Jenn) Makel of Carmichaels, Vaughn Makel (Ken Lantzy) of Blairsville, Jason (Olivia) Makel of Waynesburg and Travis (Rachael) Makel of Waynesburg; grandchildren Eli, Ava, Serena, Ellie, Evan and Maya Makel; a brother, Delbert (Carol) Makel of West Columbia, S.C.; and a sister, Bonnie Smouse of Waynesburg.

Deceased, in addition to his mother and father, is a daughter, Debbie.

We will miss him, but he lives on in our memories!!!

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (no visitation on Wednesday evening) in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, with the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

