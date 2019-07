Duane L. Kiger, 82, of Prosperity, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in his home, following a lengthy illness.

A complete obituary will follow at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181.

