Duane R. Adamson, 70, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Washington Hospital, Washington.

He was born April 23, 1949, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Alva and Martha Goslin Adamson.

Duane was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

He was an electrician for D.W. Jones Electric.

Duane attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lippencott, and was a member of the American Legion, the Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed playing golf and car cruises.

On May 9, 1970, he married Jean M. Schulmeister, who died January 17, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Michael Adamson of Jupiter, Fla.; four grandchildren, Cole, Cade, Ty and Nash Adamson; three brothers, John (Linda) Adamson of Ocala, Fla., Ben (Judy) Adamson of Ravenna, Ohio, and Jim (Lonnie) Adamson of Waynesburg; a sister, Betty VanDruff of Mt. Morris; two sisters-in-law, Garaldine Adamson of Waynesburg and Lesetta Adamson of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Charles Adamson, Robert Adamson, Joseph Adamson and George Adamson; and a sister, Elizabeth Lemley.

Services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

