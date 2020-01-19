Dustin Ryan "Dusty" Morris died unexpectedly Thursday, January 16, 2020, from an undiagnosed medical condition, at age 37. Dusty was born February 21, 1982 in Washington.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended Waynesburg University. Dusty worked as an ironworker who traveled extensively, having worked in 48 states. His most favorable job was off the grid in Alaska where he would hike for miles until he was attacked by a moose and nearly lost his leg. He was an excellent swimmer who took states at age 10 and was runner up age 11 in freestyle. Dusty's swim times were so good that he was being recruited at West Virginia University based on his high school junior swim times.

Dusty was an excellent skier. He started skiing at age three and became a true hot dog freestyle skier. He would go off jumps, do tricks in the air and land in a mogul field. Dusty also enjoyed taking pictures of landscapes and wildlife and had many requests for buying his prints.

Dusty had a true love for the outdoors and animals of every kind. The outdoors is where he was the happiest. Dusty loved his family and will be greatly missed.

He was also a naval sea cadet during his teenage years and became proficient in semaphore winning a contest against other naval centers.

He is survived by his parents, Dewey R. and Denise Bednarski Morris; a sister, Desiree (Michael) Gordon and godchild, Dakota Gordon. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

