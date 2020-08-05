1/1
Duwayne Edward Patterson
1927 - 2020
Duwayne Edward "Curly" Patterson, 93, of Washington, formerly of Houston, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Premiere Washington Health Center.

He was born May 17, 1927, in Canonsburg, a son of Edward and Charlotte Fullum Patterson.

Mr. Patterson was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Navy. He was awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

He was employed for many years at J&L Steel and then LTV Steel and also worked for Carter Lumber.

Curly loved fishing, watching baseball and boxing, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are two sons, Duwayne "Butch" Patterson (Alice) and Thomas Patterson, both of Washington; brother, Gerald Patterson (Darlene) of Houston; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Karen Patterson; two sisters, Dorothy Patterson and Brenda Schmalz; and three brothers, Charles "Wimpy", Robert and Lovell Patterson.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 7, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services and interment are private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
