Dwight Garrison Blair, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019, at home, with his family around him. He was born July 8, 1931, in Waynesburg, to John L. and Marie A. Blair.

He was a 1950 graduate of Waynesburg High School. He married the love of his life, Josephine Higgins Blair, in 1953.

Dwight started out as a farmer and then moved his wife and five children to Orlando, Fla., in 1962. He went to school for A/C and heating and worked for Martin Marietta, TWA and Boeing. After 25 years he retired from EG&G at the Kennedy Space Center. In 1964, he started Blair A/C & Heating, which is still family owned and operated today.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; five children; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Avenue, Orlando, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kindred Hospice of Orlando and/or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.