Dwight L. Headley, 73, of Waynesburg, died at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

He was born Saturday, August 3, 1946, in Indianapolis, Ind., a son of the late Dr. Harold D. Headley and Dorothy Pope Headley.

Mr. Headley was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg.

He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Dwight was a life member of the James Farrell American Legion Post 330 and the D.A.V. 123, both of Waynesburg. He was a member of the former Waynesburg Elks Lodge 757 and the 40 et 8 of Waynesburg.

Dwight worked as an equipment hauler for construction sites.

Surviving are a sister, Barbara Benner-Mulik of New Brighton; two nieces, Dawn Nail and Deborah Benner-Davis; two great-nieces, Kayla Dawn Nail and Kacey Elaine Davis; a great-nephew, Jeffrey Todd Nail; and a great-great-niece and two great-great-nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Earl James Headley.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, March 11, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. David Lake officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Waynesburg, with graveside military honors accorded by Veterans of Greene County and representatives of the U.S. Army.

