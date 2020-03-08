E. Jean Bish (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA
15060
(724)-796-3301
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Center U.P. Church
110 Washington Avenue
Midway, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Center Cemetery
Midway, PA
View Map
Obituary
Jean Bish, 96, of Midway, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.

She was born June 1, 1923, a daughter of the late Arthur and Katherine Dunlap Smith.

Mrs. Bish was a member of Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway and Midway Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her son, Larry W. (Fran) Bish of Midway; grandsons Justin Bish, Jason Bish, Jennifer Knepper and Timothy Bish. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Barbara Bish of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bish (1998); and her son, David W. Bish (2020).

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Center U.P. Church, 110 Washington Avenue, Midway, PA 15060.

Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

Sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020
