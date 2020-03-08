Jean Bish, 96, of Midway, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.

She was born June 1, 1923, a daughter of the late Arthur and Katherine Dunlap Smith.

Mrs. Bish was a member of Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway and Midway Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her son, Larry W. (Fran) Bish of Midway; grandsons Justin Bish, Jason Bish, Jennifer Knepper and Timothy Bish. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Barbara Bish of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bish (1998); and her son, David W. Bish (2020).

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Center U.P. Church, 110 Washington Avenue, Midway, PA 15060.

Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

