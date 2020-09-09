1/
Earl Byron Smith
Earl Byron Smith, 75, of Waynesburg, died at 8:22 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, in his home.

He was born Sunday, August 5, 1945, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James Allen Smith Sr. and Ruth Aldene Rush Smith.

Mr. Smith lived most of his life in Greene County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793 and the Disabled American Veterans #123, both of Waynesburg. He was a driver and salesman for Nickels Bakery in Waynesburg for 18 years retiring in 1992.

Surviving are his wife, Glenda "Judy" Miller Smith, whom he married June 10, 1967; one daughter, Carrie (Chris) Carroll of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Jason (Carrie) Smith of Morgantown, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Smith and Aron Bane, Kyle Alan Smith and Dolly Garrett, Jenna Brooke Smith, Mya Helmick and Cody Helmick; and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Smith; one sister, Violet English of Waynesburg; two brothers, Robert Smith of Waynesburg and James Smith Jr. of Casper, Wyo.; one special sister-in-law, Shirlene Smith; and two special brothers-in-law, James Knoll and Dave Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one great-granddaughter, Oaklee Hathaway; four sisters, Maxine Areford, Kay Patterson, Betty Lou Knoll and Loretta Patterson; four brothers, John, Glenn, Melvin and Walter Smith.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with his arrangements. Graveside military rites to be accorded by representatives of the U.S. Army. Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
