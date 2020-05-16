Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl F. "Junior" Stilwell Jr. died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home.He was born December 2, 1957, a son of the late Earl F. and Stacy Fisher Stillwell.He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Dave) Chynoweth of Bavington; two brothers, John (Helen) Stilwell of Marianna and Edward (Nancy) Stilwell of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased is his twin brother, Edgar F. "Pork" Stilwell.All services were private.











