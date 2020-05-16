Earl F. Stilwell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl F. "Junior" Stilwell Jr. died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home.He was born December 2, 1957, a son of the late Earl F. and Stacy Fisher Stillwell.He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Dave) Chynoweth of Bavington; two brothers, John (Helen) Stilwell of Marianna and Edward (Nancy) Stilwell of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased is his twin brother, Edgar F. "Pork" Stilwell.All services were private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved