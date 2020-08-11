1/1
Earl J. Watton Sr.
1956 - 2020
Earl J. Watton Sr., 63, of Burgettstown, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 10, 2020. As his final gift, he helped countless others by being an organ donor.

He was born December 4, 1956, a son of the late Clyde and Rose Warrick Watton.

Mr. Watton retired from B.F.I/Allied Waste in Carnegie where he was a truck driver. He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams and most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

His wife, Carol Capozzoli Watton, whom he married December 12, 1980, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are seven children, Damien Welsh (Celena) of Burgettstown, Jacob Welsh (Rachel) of Oregon, Jennifer Shiel (Jason) of Bulger, Earl G. Watton Jr. (Tanya) of Bulger, Dan Watton of Burgettstown, Rachel Murphy (Brian) of Burgettstown and Kate Watton (Pat) of Burgettstown; 10 grandchildren, Bianka, Amara and Oceana Welsh, Austin and Hunter Shiel, Rylynn and Bentley Diehl, Makenna Murphy, Grayson and Patrick Fages; a brother, Ricky Watton; six sisters, Linda Armstrong, Barbara Tustin, Nancy Beyerbach, Joann Jenkins, Laura Tustin and Veronica Watton; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Clyde Watton Jr., Eugene Watton, John Watton and Robert D. Watton Sr.; and a sister, Alice Dinch.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

In keeping with state requirements, the number of people visiting the funeral home is limited to 25 at a time. All guests are required to wear face masks and are asked to limit their visit to 15-20 minutes.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of this. My thoughts and prayers going out to Carol and all the family. Michele Hernandez.
Michele Hernandez
Friend
August 11, 2020
Carol, and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Ardie Gaye
Friend
August 11, 2020
Rest In Peace my Beer drinking friend.
You will be missed.Love Bunny Bob.
Bunny
Family
