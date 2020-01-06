Earl John Warrick III, 59, of Washington, passed Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Washington, on September 16, 1960, the beloved son of Earl John Warrick Jr. and Mary Dire Warrick.

John, as his friends called him, was a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School in Washington. After high school, he began working at Millcraft and later moved to Ross Mould in Washington, where he proudly achieved the title of Master Chipper and retired from after 21years.

He was an avid golfer, excellent skier and loved riding his Harley. He was skilled at carpentry, woodworking, drawing and stained glass work. At home, you could often find him playing with his grandchildren, doing home improvement projects, watching TV with his mother, playing with his dog or mowing his grass.

Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Warrick Byrd (Steven); three grandsons, Steven Jr., Bryson and Liam; stepdaughter, Heather Colaizzi (Erik); three granddaughters, Erika, Harper and Ella; a sister, Karen Gnagey (David Krency); four nieces, Bronwyn Williams, Lauren Schmitt (Stephen), Sara Campbell and Melissa Wallace (Jeremy); a nephew, Craig "Buck" Gnagey Jr. (Mackenzie); and his close friend, Arleen Fedeli. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Penny Anderson; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.

Deceased are his beloved father, Earl John Warrick Jr.; a sister, Bonnie Bello; and brother-in-law and friend, Craig Wiley Gnagey Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at . Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.